Turning nothing into something, or making something into something extraordinary is what Inuit have done for centuries for survival, function and purpose. Using materials from nature, reusing unutilized materials, and recycling good materials to creating something useful is a way of life for many in the north. Learn how incredible things were made traditionally and how these creations are made and used today. From tools to clothing, arts and crafts, and food, Uakallanga shows how Inuit People are natural innovators with the knowledge that traditional skills are the foundation to keeping culture alive.

