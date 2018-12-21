Pio Terei and Peter Peeti both share a love for fishing, hunting and the great outdoors. Perhaps more importantly they both shine in their passion for ‘kai’ (food). One loves to cook and the other loves to eat!

The food-duo travel to some of New Zealand’s most remote and spectacular corners. Camping outdoors with whanau (family) and friends, to visiting out of the way kiwiana baches – wherever Pete & Pio go they share stories, sing songs and highlight the history and passion from local communities. Pete & Poi’s Kai Safari is about living off the land, whether on the beach or in the bush, and sharing great experiences around food gathering, fond memories and great eating.