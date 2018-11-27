December 31

1:00 pm – Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner e / w / n / hd more

4:00 pm – The Lesser Blessed e / w / n / hd more

7:00pm – Avatar w / n / hd more

9:00 pm – Les Gangs De New York e more

10:00 pm – Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) w / n / hd more

January 1

12:30 am – Avatar e / w / n / hd more

3:30 am – Speed e / w / n / more

3:30 am – Before The Streets (Atikamekw) hd more

6:30 am – Wapos Bay: Long Goodbyes (Inuktitut) e more

7:00 am – Wapos Bay: Long Goodbyes (Cree) w more

7:00 am – Wapos Bay: Long Goodbyes (Inuktitut) n more

8:00 am – Chloe & Theo (French) e / hd more

8:30 am – Thomas and the Magic Railroad w / n more

10:00 am – Tooth Fairy e / w / n / hd more

12:00 pm – Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) e / w / n / hd more

2:30 pm – Avatar e / w / n / hd more

5:30 pm – Tooth Fairy e / w / n / hd more

7:30 pm – Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) e / w / n / hd more

10:00 pm – Speed e / w / n / hd more

January 2

12:30 am – The Revenant e / w / n / hd more

3:30 am – Tooth Fairy e / w / n more