Big landscapes, stunning scenery and incredible lakes of crystal blue water set against desert mountains.

This is Patterson, the remote town that Detective Jay Swan is called to by local cop Emma James, to help investigate a mysterious disappearance on an outback cattle station. The investigation uncovers a past injustice that threatens the fabric of the whole community. In solving the mystery, Jay, Emma and the town will learn a hard lesson – you have to be truthful about your past to understand your present, and to have any sort of future.