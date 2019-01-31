A group of Indigenous adventurers undertake a 25-day journey among the woods and waterways traditionally used by Indigenous traders during fur trade expeditions. Travelling in birch bark canoes across harsh terrain, they must survive off the land, depend on one another, and come face to face with their own self-discovery.

Using canoes, clothing, tools, and skills unique to the period, the Adventurers learn what it took to survive on these perilous journeys and gain not only cultural knowledge, but also learn how they can live harmoniously within themselves and their environment. Along the way Anishnaabe Elders and Knowledge Keepers provide cultural and survival knowledge to help the adventurers succeed on their journey.