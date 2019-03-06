The first-ever NHL game in Plains Cree is on Sunday, March 24, as the Montreal Canadiens meet the Carolina Hurricanes on APTN at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

APTN presents Rogers Hometown Hockey in Cree, the first-ever national broadcast of an official NHL game in Cree. The game, between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens, will be live from the PNC arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Hockey fans will be able to watch all the NHL action on APTN with play-by-play in Plains Cree by on of the “Cree Voices in Hockey”, Clarence Iron.

Host Earl Wood and Studio Analyst, John Chabot, along with their special guests, will deliver the latest updates, highlights, and exclusive interviews from the APTN Studio.

CLARENCE IRON: Play-by-Play Announcer

Clarence Iron lives in Pinehouse, Sask., where he works at CFNK 89.9 FM as a program host in his native Plains Cree language.

With his experience calling Indigenous hockey tournaments as well as local games, Iron is recognized within the Indigenous hockey community as one of the “Cree Voices of Hockey.”

Clarence is fluently bilingual in English and Plains Cree.

EARL WOOD: Studio Host

A survivor of residential school and the Sixties Scoop, Earl Wood hails from Saddle Lake, Alta., and is one of the original founders of the Northern Cree Singers. Referred to by some as the “Indigenous Rolling Stones,” the Northern Cree Singers are a Juno Award-winning group and have been nominated for six Grammy Awards.

Earl is fluently bilingual in English and Plains Cree.

JOHN CHABOT: Studio Analyst

Drafted 40th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1980, John Chabot spent eight seasons in the NHL and played more than 500 games with Montreal, Pittsburgh and Detroit, followed by another 11 seasons in Europe. Following his playing career, Chabot went on to coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders from 2007-2009.

Chabot also worked as a studio analyst on the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games with APTN and as a coach/instructor on APTN’s hockey series, Hit the Ice.

John is a member of the Algonquin First Nation and he is fluently bilingual in English and French.