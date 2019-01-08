Powerful stories come from the heart. And they have the ability to change minds, to change perspectives, to bring truth to light.

APTN Documentaries brings you Indigenous stories from Canada, North America, and beyond. Experience the triumphs, losses and passions of Indigenous Peoples, as told by Indigenous filmmakers, and get a glimpse into their lives as they have lived them.

Our lineup is comprised of a large collection of films about Indigenous Peoples from around the world, created by passionate storytellers who portray their communities through a new lens. Learn about Indigenous culture and traditions, significant events in Canadian history and more, and listen to Indigenous voices tell the stories only they can tell.