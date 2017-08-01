Episode 12 – Seeing Red

Bea is devastated when she finds Allie, and is convinced that Kaz is responsible. But once she learns who really tried to kill her, Bea’s attentions turn back to Ferguson’s trial. Convinced that Ferguson is planning something, she enlists Franky to put a stop to it. Franky races against the clock to locate Shayne who through Ferguson’s coaxing is set on killing Jesper before he can give evidence. Jasper doesn’t make it to the courthouse. Ferguson is acquitted; returns to Wentworth and upon release, Bea is intent on delivering her own justice in the name of Allie and others who have suffered at the hands of Ferguson. Someone will not be returning to Wentworth again.