Episode 11

Ferguson delivers Vera her coup de grâce with almost fatal consequences.

An increasingly guilt-ridden Jake defies Ferguson by encouraging Vera to leave Wentworth with him. Jake is trapped when Ferguson reveals that her lawyers have ensured that the drug money trail leads direct to him. Realising there’s no way out of his pact, Jake attempts suicide but lacks the fortitude to go through with it. Meanwhile, Franky is released from the slot and plans her imminent escape with Allie, only for Kaz to urge her to join forces and bring Ferguson down. Swayed by Allie to help her family before escaping, Franky finds herself front and centre in a kangaroo court that gets out of control when the inmates try to lynch Ferguson.