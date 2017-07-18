Episode 10 – MERE ANARCHY

Franky discovers the truth about Mike Pennisi’s murder, only to have her hope of exoneration snatched away.

Having discovered a connection between Mike Pennisi and Iman Farah, Franky enlists Bridget’s help to discover the true nature of the connection. Meanwhile, Channing’s investigation clears Jake of Will’s drug supplier accusations but, in the wake of a murder, sidelines Vera and assumes the role of acting Governor. Liz gets drunk with Sonia and hears a graphic confession to Don’s murder. But Vera is sceptical of Liz’s claims and cautions her against making further accusations against Sonia.