Episode 9 – Snakehead

When Will Jackson enlists Kaz and Allie to help expose Jake as the dirty officer, the effects ricochet through Wentworth testing long-term alliances, friendships, love and loyalties.

Will forms an alliance with Kaz to expose Jake. When they ask Allie to reveal a secret she is torn between her loyalty to Kaz and Red Right Hand, and her new friendship with Franky. Vera is forced to put the search for truth before her love for Jake. Franky and Allie formulate a detailed plan of escape but it will take ingenuity, courage and some help from Franky’s dad.