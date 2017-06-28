Episode 8 – Think inside the Box

Franky’s quest to escape Wentworth takes its toll on her relationship with Bridget.

Franky and Allie are drawn closer together on their quest to find a viable escape route, but their growing bond sends Bridget off the rails and she resigns. Meanwhile Channing demands Sonia’s ‘Green Wall’ project is shut down after a disastrous presentation and she blames Liz. Will makes a shocking discovery.