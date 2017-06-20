Episode 6

Ferguson enacts her plan to destroy Vera. On the eve of Vera’s birthday, Ferguson puts her plan in motion to take over the prison. Instructing Jake to make Vera emotionally dependent on him, Vera’s initial rejection of his offer to move in with her puts Ferguson on the back foot. As rumblings against Kaz increase over her failure to bash Lucy for her attack on Sonia, Ferguson manipulates Lucy in order to up the pressure on the top dog. When Vera finally succumbs to Jake’s charms, Ferguson performs an ultimate act of terror to dethrone Kaz and become top dog.