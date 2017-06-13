Episode 5 — Belly of the Beast

Kaz accuses Will of being a drug supplier but is forced to see him in a different light when he heroically saves her life.

Franky’s escape plan goes haywire with unforeseen and near-tragic consequences when Kaz and Will are victims of a terrible accident. Allie claims responsibility for the accident in an attempt to convince Tina of her allegiance in exchange for heroin. Meanwhile, Doreen fronts the Board for her transfer application and makes an impassioned pitch. Sonia is back behind bars and Lucy seeks Liz’s help in an attempt to extort money from Sonia. Liz sees this as an opportunity to get Sonia put into Protection buying herself some time to make contact with Don.