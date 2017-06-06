Episode 4 — Loose Ends

With the murder charge against her dropped, Sonia is free to tie up loose ends.

Sonia enjoys her freedom but there is still unfinished business to attend to which doesn’t go to plan. Liz, back inside, clings to the hope that Don will get her perjury charge dropped. Franky starts to put her escape plan into action, as Ferguson exploits Jake and Tina’s drug flow problem to her own advantage.