Episode 3 — Nothing but the Truth

Liz takes the stand as the key witness in Sonia’s trial.

Sonia’s trial is underway, and Liz is brought in as the prosecution’s star witness. Sonia has a surprise accomplice. Lucy spies Liz in her civvies and immediately suspects something is awry. The defence tears Liz’s evidence apart. Meanwhile Franky and Bridget’s relationship implodes as Franky insists on Ferguson’s involvement in her murder charge. Then a surprise letter changes everything.