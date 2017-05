Episode 2 — The Bitch is Back

A nervous Liz prepares for her imminent appearance as Witness X, living in fear that Sonia will surely catch her out. Someone discovers Liz’s secret; are they friend or foe? Vera undermines Ferguson’s “self-defence” plea in Bea Smith’s slaying. She traps the Freak in Wentworth with an elaborate lie but her victory will come at a cost – both professional and personal. Mike Pennisi wants retribution for Franky’s past actions.