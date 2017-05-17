Episode 1 — Scars

On the inside, Vera and Ferguson must deal with the fallout from Bea’s death; while outside, Franky’s life of freedom is jeopardised by an obsessive Mike Pennisi.

Recovering from Bea’s death, Allie returns to Wentworth seeking vengeance against Ferguson. But her attack is thwarted when Ferguson seizes the opportunity to make a powerful statement and create a sense of fear around her. Vera is faced with the problem of finding out who let Bea into a restricted area to be killed by Ferguson. Covering her own tracks, Vera is forced to compromise her own ethics by pinning it on a scapegoat. While Franky finds her life unravelling when the man she assaulted, Mike Pennisi, reappears in her life.