When an emergency call comes in, the Stl’atl’imx Police always respond, and you get to ride along as the real-life drama unfolds. Officers share the most dangerous moments they have faced in the line of duty, while stressing the importance of cultural practises in staying strong for their community and families. Tribal Police Files also tells the intimate and sometimes traumatic stories from the perspectives of both the victims and the officers.
About Tribal Police Files
