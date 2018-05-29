Massey Whiteknife is a businessman in Northern Alberta’s oil sands. He’s got an idea that will push the boundaries and buttons of just about every person doing business in this rugged region: He’s introducing a fresh face to take over his company. Iceis Rain is a free-spirited female recording artist looking for a change. The thing is – Iceis and Massey are the same person.

Massey is Two Spirited – and at night, it’s Iceis who often hits the town. Now, Iceis is about to take on the business scene in Fort McMurray, Alberta. It’s going to be a wild and fantabulous ride as Massey and Iceis experience the reality of being Two Spirited in Canada’s oil sands.