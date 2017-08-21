From the world’s greatest rivers and impressive gorges to the mightiest mountains, the hidden underground world of caves and caverns, to vast deserts. PLANET EARTH provides an unparalleled view of awe-inspiring landscapes from all across the globe and incredible footage of the rarely spotted, almost mythical creatures that live in these habitats. This is the definitive look at the diversity of our planet, narrated by David Attenborough.
About Planet Earth
by admin on 21. Aug, 2017 in Uncategorized