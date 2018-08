Explore the unique ways of retrieving, gathering and preserving food in the traditional Inuit way, as well as the modern ways used to preserve food for survival purposes and culinary pleasure.

Nunavummi Mamarijavut is a journey in search of the best food in Nunavut. Hear stories from Inuit hunters, elders, mothers, cooks, teachers and food lovers about the history of different locations and how these places influence the food preparation and hunting in that area.