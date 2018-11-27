New Year’s Movie Marathon
December 31
1:00 pm – Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner e / w / n / hd
4:00 pm – The Lesser Blessed e / w / n / hd
7:00pm – Avatar w / n / hd
9:00 pm – Les Gangs De New York e
10:00 pm – Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) w / n / hd
January 1
12:30 am – Avatar e / w / n / hd
3:30 am – Speed e / w / n /
3:30 am – Before The Streets (Atikamekw) hd
6:30 am – Wapos Bay: Long Goodbyes (Inuktitut) e
7:00 am – Wapos Bay: Long Goodbyes (Cree) w
7:00 am – Wapos Bay: Long Goodbyes (Inuktitut) n
8:00 am – Chloe & Theo (French) e / hd
8:30 am – Thomas and the Magic Railroad w / n
10:00 am – Tooth Fairy e / w / n / hd
12:00 pm – Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) e / w / n / hd
2:30 pm – Avatar e / w / n / hd
5:30 pm – Tooth Fairy e / w / n / hd
7:30 pm – Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) e / w / n / hd
10:00 pm – Speed e / w / n / hd
January 2
12:30 am – The Revenant e / w / n / hd
3:30 am – Tooth Fairy e / w / n