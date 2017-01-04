‘I think he should be completely upfront about his ancestry’ Wab Kinew talks about Joseph Boyden

News that not only informs, but inspires.

Shaneen Robinson-Desjarlais

APTN National News

A Manitoba politician who is also a friend of Joseph Boyden says the author must be completely upfront about his ancestry.

There has been a lot of focus on Boyden in recent weeks after an APTN story delved into the author’s many claims of Indigenous roots – but found none.

See article here: Author Joseph Boyden’s shape-shifting Indigenous identity

Wab Kinew is quoted in the APTN article and followed up with an op-ed in the Globe and Mail.

srobinson@aptn.ca