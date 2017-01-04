‘I think he should be completely upfront about his ancestry’ Wab Kinew talks about Joseph Boyden
Shaneen Robinson-Desjarlais
APTN National News
A Manitoba politician who is also a friend of Joseph Boyden says the author must be completely upfront about his ancestry.
There has been a lot of focus on Boyden in recent weeks after an APTN story delved into the author’s many claims of Indigenous roots – but found none.
See article here: Author Joseph Boyden’s shape-shifting Indigenous identity
Wab Kinew is quoted in the APTN article and followed up with an op-ed in the Globe and Mail.
