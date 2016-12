News that not only informs, but inspires.

A talented Inuk artist, whose life came to a tragic end has been honoured by a group of Ottawa youth.

Annie Pootoogook’s body was discovered by a river in the city’s east end in September.

Police have yet to say whether she was murdered or not.

This week, Inuit youth remembered her as an artist.

