Inuk author pens children’s book to reflect her culture

Annette Francis

APTN National News

What do you do when you don’t see your child’s culture reflected in any of their books?

Well, you write one.

At least that’s what Deborah Webster did.

When her children were small she’d always read to them before bedtime.

But there wasn’t a great selection of books reflecting her Inuit culture to read to them.

That’s one reason why she recently published her own children’s book, Akilak’s Adventure.

