Indigenous woman claims Winnipeg cabbie ran over her head

Shaneen Robinson-Desjarlais

APTN National News

Skye Penner-Bear says when she tried to take a cab recently in Winnipeg the driver demanded money right away.

When she pulled out some cash the driver grabbed the money and a struggle ensued.

They ended up in a scuffle and she is alleging the driver punched her in the face then shoved her out of the cab.

“I ended up on the ground and then he sped off. As he speeding off it drove right over my head,” Penner-Bear told APTN. “I want this man off the streets.”

She said she suffered a concussion and wakes up panicking.

srobinson@aptn.ca