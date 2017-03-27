Coyote’s Crazy Smart Science Show is an adventures-in-science series that encourages youth to explore the fascinating world of science – from an Indigenous perspective. Explore and find out more alongside our Science Questors, who learn how cool science is as they observe, ask questions, and learn from Indigenous scientists and other role models. This is FUN scientific investigation that brings our beautiful and complex universe alive. With humour and curiosity, dive into sky, water, dirt and cosmos with all kinds of brilliant Indigenous role models as guides. Contemplate the big concepts, like the science of music, math concepts, sustainability, and how the rocks are our Grandfathers. And don’t forget Coyote! Our favourite trickster is there to ask questions, challenge, and help to see things in different ways.