

Buy It, Fix It, Sell It reveals the exciting world of restorers, fixers and re-purposers. These are the people who make a living buying hidden treasures cheap at auction, restoring them in their workshops, and selling them on to collectors, shops, and the public, for a profit.

Explore every stage of the process and learn the tips and tricks of the trade. In each episode three ‘fixers’ battle over items at auction and restore or re-purpose those items. But which of them will make the most profit when they try to sell their treasures?