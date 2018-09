The path to being a top athlete is never easy. For this group of Indigenous men and women the challenge of competing in one of the world’s oldest sports has many obstacles. They hold down day jobs, raise families, and deal with injuries and illnesses as they strive to win big in the fast-growing sport of arm wrestling. See what it takes for “pullers” to train seriously, coach, and compete their way through smaller tournaments to eventually participate at the big- ticket events.